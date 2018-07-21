SKELETONWITCH - New Album Featured On Latest Episode Of BangerTV's Overkill Reacts (Video)

In a new episode of the BangerTV series Overkill Reacts, Blayne reviews the new Skeletonwitch album Devouring Radiant Light. Check out his take on the record below.

Skeletonwitch the new track "Temple Of The Sun", featured on the Devouring Radiant Light album, released on July 20th via Prosthetic Records. The track, along with the album tracks "Fen Of Shadows" and "Where Paradise Fades", can be heard via the audio player below. Pre-order the album here.

Draped with and adorned in the musical lexicon of black metal, on Devouring Radiant Light, Skeletonwitch incorporate Bergtatt-era Ulver, tremolo sky-ride leads and a strong atmospheric influence into their ever evolving blackened thrash attack. Devouring Radiant Light was produced by Kurt Ballou, mixed by Fredrik Nordström, and mastered by Brad Boatright.

Devouring Radiant Light tracklisting:

"Fen Of Shadows"

"Where Paradise Fades"

"Temple Of The Sun"

"Devouring Radiant Light"

"The Luminous Sky"

"The Vault"

"Carnarium Eternal"

"Sacred Soil"

"Fen Of Shadows" / "Where Paradise Fades" / "Temple Of The Sun":

Devouring Radiant Light by Skeletonwitch

Skeletonwitch and German black/doom/punk chimera Mantar are stoked to announce that they will be hitting the UK and Europe this winter for a co-headline run. Support will come from Belgium thrash outfit Evil Invaders and German deathers Deathrite. Tickets will go on sale Friday July 6th at 10 AM, BST.

Dates:

November

14 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Krosset - Oslo, Norway

16 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden

17 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Musikzentrum - Hannover, Germany

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Turock - Essen, Germany

22 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

23 - KJH Hallschlag - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

26 - Backstage - München, Germany

27 - Arena - Wien, Austria

28 - Explosiv - Graz, Austria

29 - Nova Chmelnice - Prague, Czech Republic

30 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, Germany

December

1 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

2 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

4 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

5 - Mama Roux´s - Birmingham, UK

6 - Underworld - London, UK

7 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

8 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

9 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

(Photo - Nico Poalillo)