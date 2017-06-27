SKELETOON Release Official Lyric Video For “Drowning Sleep” Track Featuring KORPIKLAANI’s Jonne Järvelä

Tomi Fooler’s “nerd metal project”, SkeleToon, have released a lyric video for “Drowning Sleep”, featured on their sophomore studio album, Ticking Clock, out now via Revalve Records. The track features Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani) as "The Nightmare”.

The new release is a 43-minute concept album featuring the following guests:

Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani) as "The Nightmare"

Piet Sielck (Iron Savior) as "The Father"

Jens Ludwig (Edgy) as "The Time"

Tomika Fulida (Lunamantis) as "The Last Star Shining"

Guido Benedetti (Trick Or Treat): Composer and guitars

Tomi Fooler reveals the album storyboard at this location.

Audio preview: