SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN Guests On Raise Your Horns With LZZY HALE, Talks Plans For New Album (Video)

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan recently spoke with Halestorm vocalist / guitarist Lzzy Hale on a new installment of Raise Your Horns With Lzzy Hale, and opened up about the band's plans to (finally) complete their United World Rebellion trilogy. The album, when it surfaces, will feature former Dragonforce fromtman ZP Theart, who has been with the band since 2016.

Bolan: "We're at the point where we think we wanna write some more songs. It's going to be maybe a pivotal album for us. Everyone's really anxious to hear ZP on record, so we want it to be as great as possible, and I'm really liking it so far. It was supposed be out around this summer, but obviously that's not going to happen. We'll get back in once we can all get together and we'll start writing some more and recording some more and finish that sucker up."

(Photo - Chuckie Ärlund)