SKID ROW Releases 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album; Includes Bonus Studio Track, Live Performance

Skid Row’s multi-platinum debut album turns 30 this year. The newly remastered digital deluxe edition is available now, with the bonus track “Forever”, and a previously unreleased live recording of their performance at the Marquee in California on April 28th, 1989.

Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Guns"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Can't Stand The Heartache"

"Piece Of Me"

"18 And Life"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Here I Am"

"Makin' A Mess"

"I Remember You"

"Midnight/Tornado"

"Forever" (bonus track)

Live at The Marquee, Westminster, CA - 4/28/89:

"Makin' A Mess"

"Piece Of Me"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Sweet Little Sister"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"I Remember You"

"Here I Am"

"Youth Gone Wild"

"Cold Gin"