SKILLET Release Lyric Video For New Track "Dead Man Walking"

Multi-platinum rock band, Skillet, delivered their Deluxe Edition project, Victorious: The Aftermath, last week. The collection features all twelve original tracks from 2019s Victorious, plus eight additional tracks, including two brand new unreleased songs, and five reimagined songs.

Of the brand new tracks is "Dead Man Walking", a favorite of lead-singer John Cooper, and for which the band released a 'Marvel-esque' lyric video. Watch below:

Two orignal Victorious tracks are also getting traction as "Legendary" has been tapped once again for the WWE's Monday Night Raw theme song this fall, and "Terrify the Dark" is currently impacting Christian CHR/Hot AC radio.

After wrapping their spring Victorious tour in March, and like the rest of the music world, not doing live shows since then, Skillet is excited to perform for a Billboard Live at Home on Septmber 24, and rock out in Texas and Pennsylvania for their first Drive-In concerts. October 2 and 3 will find them at the Circle Drive-In in Scranton, PA., and the Starlite Drive In in Butler, PA. The following weekend they'll do back-to-back shows in the North parking lots of the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX as part of the venue's Tailgate Series on October 9 and 10t. The shows will also feature fellow Atlantic Record's artist, Colton Dixon.