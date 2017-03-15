SKILLET Release Music Video For “Back From The Dead”

Grammy-nominated rockers, Skillet, have released a music video for the song “Back From The Dead”, featured on their Unleashed album, released last year via Atlantic. Watch below:

Earlier this year, Skillet released a video for “Stars”. The song is a totally reworked version and features footage from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment motion picture, The Shack. The soundtrack for the album features the new version of the song. The video can be seen below:

Upcoming Skillet tour dates are listed at this location.