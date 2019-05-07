SKILLET To Release Victorious Album In August; "Legendary" Lyric Video Streaming

Billboard is reporting that Skillet will release Victorious, the follow-up to their 2016's gold-certified album Unleashed, on August 2nd via Atlantic Records.

A lyric video for the song "Legendary", the first single worked to mainstream rock radio, can be seen below. Another song, "Anchor", will be the first single going to Christian radio.

"It's the first time that me and Korey produced most of the record ourselves," Skillet frontman John Cooper says of his efforts with his wife, Skillet's guitarist/keyboardist Korey Cooper. "When I was looking at what we did well on Unleashed, I thought it was a real energizing and fun record to listen to. That's what a great Skillet record is - songs that make people want to put their fists up in the air at a concert or get them through a run or drive or whatever they are doing. So we set out to make a record that had a lot of emotion to it."

Read more at Billboard.

(Photo - Chrissy Nix)