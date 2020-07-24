SKILLET To Release Victorious: The Aftermath Deluxe Edition In September; Pre-Sale Package Deal Available

Multi-platinum rock band, Skillet, have announced the September 11 release of their Deluxe Edition project, Victorious: The Aftermath, simultaneously unveiling a here package that includes the album and their second graphic novel, Eden II: The Aftermath (9/11/20). Also available today is the instant grat track for “Terrify The Dark (Reimagined)” as well as its corresponding lyric video (see below).

Victorious: The Aftermath will feature all twelve original tracks from Victorious, plus eight additional tracks, including two brand new unreleased songs, and five reimagined songs. Full tracklisting will be unveiled at later date.

Eden II: The Aftermath once again pairs Random Shock Studios with Skillet frontman John Cooper and his Eden artist Chris Hunt. Two editions will again be available; both the standard and a limited deluxe edition. Skillet's return to the post-apocalyptic world of Eden, as established in their 2019 graphic novel debut of the same name, is an exciting one for the band as well as their publisher, Z2 Comics, as the original book became their best-selling graphic novel of all time. According to Cooper, Aftermath promises "more action, more surprises, more suspense."