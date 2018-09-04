SKINDRED Guitarist MIKEY DEMUS - "We Enjoy A Healthy Amount Of Praise And Popularity In Our World"

In a newly posted interview with music writer Joel Gausten, guitarist Mikey Demus of long-running Welsh rockers Skindred discusses the band's new album (Big Tings) and his thoughts on commercial success for the band. An excerpt from the chat appears below:

Q: Skindred’s one of those great bands that’s hard to classify – there’s so much going on at once with you guys! What musical elements would you say you personally bring to the band’s sound?

Demus: "Probably that Keith Richards 'Ker-channg' thing. I might not be the biggest shredder in the land, but I’ll put my heart and soul into a riff or feel - and I’ll sing the bollocks off that chorus, too. I try to bring an attitude to what we do and bring some melody and some catchiness with my guitar. I’m covering a lot of bases, so it’s hard to pick a lane sometime - but I love it!"

Q: Big Tings is a heavy record, but there are songs on it – like "Last Chance" – that could be radio hits in a perfect world. What are the band’s goals commercially at this point? How does Skindred define success?

Demus: "Thank you! If that happens, I’m not going to complain. We really wanted to write some big tunes on this record; I’m glad that people are responding to that. It’s so easy to rest on your laurels; that’s the last thing I want to do. This record was all about the push forward and upward. This thing has kept me alive and kicking for almost 20 years, so I’d die relatively happy tomorrow - but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want us to keep growing and becoming bigger and better with what we do. We enjoy a healthy amount of praise and popularity in our world, so I’d say that was a success in itself. I try not to have too many expectations from music, but I’m still that kid in the back of the van who talks about world domination through rock and roll."

The complete interview is available here.

Skindred recently announced their return to North America in support of their new album Big Tings. The tour kicks off September 26th in Jacksonville, FL and runs through October 12th in Tempe, AZ. Support on the tour will come from Sumo Cyco and Raven Black. A video trailer can be found below.

The band are eagerly anticipating their return: "We are blown away by the success 'That's My Jam'is currently having in America. It's heartwarming that our once second home is once again opening its arms to Skindred. This North American tour is so exciting for us, we can't wait to spread Big Tings across the land and so say all of us, Let's Dred into America!"

Dates:

September

26 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904*

27 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Buddha Bar

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

29 - Longwood, FL - Shovelhead

October

2 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina

3 - Harrisburg, PA - Chameleon Club

4 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation - Intersection

6 - West Dundee, IL - Rockhaus

7 - Racine, WI - Route 20 Outhouse

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

9 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

10 - Madison, WI - The Annex

11 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

12 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace*

* support will not appear

Skindred's Big Tings album is out now via Napalm Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Tings"

"That's My Jam"

"Machine" (Ft. Gary Stringer)

"Last Chance"

"Tell Me"

"Loud And Clear"

"Alive"

"All This Time"

"Broken Glass"

"Saying It Now"

"That's My Jam" video:

"Big Tings" lyric video:

"Machine" video: