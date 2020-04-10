SKINDRED Members Perform Stripped Down Version Of "Pressure" From Self-Isolation (Video)

Skindred frontman Benji Webbe has checked in with the following:

"Here’s a stripped back version of my band Skindred's song 'Pressure'. Enjoy, share! Big love and please stay safe stay home. If Nelson Mandela did 27 years in isolation with no Facebook or Instagram, phone, or Deliveroo, surly we can do this time. Love you all and appreciate having you in our lives! Big up the NHS and all who are working to keep us alive!"

Late last year, Germany's WDR Rockpalast uploaded professionally-filmed footage of Skindred's performance at the 2019 Summer Breeze festival. Watch below: