SKINLAB Announce Return Of Guitarist STEVE "SNAKE" GREEN Ahead Of Brothers In Blood Tour

Legendary Bay Area metallers, Skinlab, today announce the return of longtime guitarist Steve Green, best-known to fans as Snake. The news comes ahead of the band’s first live activities of 2018, the Brothers In Blood Tour featuring Pissing Razors and Shattered Sun (updated itinerary below).

“We are very excited to announce that our brother Snake has returned home and has rejoined Skinlab for the Brothers In Blood Tour,” said frontman Steev Esquivel. “Our boy has slithered right back into our lives, and we embrace him with open arms. Snake has always been a huge part of Skinlab, making his debut on the Eyesore EP back in 1998. That fan-favorite has become a collector’s item, and Snake’s blood and spirit has been a constant fixture through every release we’ve done since. We couldn’t be happier to have him back for this tour.”

"It all comes down to LOVE... LOVE for these two dudes, Steev & Paul, with whom I have shared so much time with,” explained Snake. “LOVE for the powerful music we have made, LOVE for the fans of Skinlab, and ultimately, the LOVE for LIFE around every corner we turn. We’re older, wiser, and share a mutual passion for what we’ve created together. As for the future, we’ll enter the studio and take things day by day, waiting to see what fate the metal Gods will bring forth. Enjoy the moment!"

“The last week has been an amazing experience that started off with handshakes, hugs and tears,” added Esquivel. “The mood quickly turned into a massive wall of heaviness, however, when we began rehearsing a setlist of a dozen-plus songs, each met with smiles and nods of approval. To us it’s obvious that this machine is back in-action and ready for war! We are very excited to jump back on the road!”

In addition to rejoining Skinlab, Snake remains a member of The Devil In California, with whom he’s been performing since 2015. The band has been added to the bill for Skinlab's homecoming show on February 10th in Crockett, California.

Skinlab's lineup for the Brothers In Blood tour is:

Steev Esquivel - Vocals, Bass

Paul Hopkins - Drums

Snake - Guitar

Marcos Medina Rivera - Guitar

Brothers In Blood Tour featuring Skinlab, Pissing Razors, Shattered Sun

January

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

28 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

29 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

30 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

February

1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North

2 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

3 - Harlingen, TX - The Hop Shop

Skinlab with Media Solution & Core 10

February

7 - Fullerton, CA - The Slidebar

Skinlab Hometown Show with The Ghost Next Door, Monster God & The Devil iIn California

February

10 - Crockett, CA - Toot’s Tavern

Skinlab recently released two now songs, "Dead Tomorrow" and "End Of Silence". The tracks, produced by 36 Crazyfists guitarist Steve Hold, are available for purchase here, and can be streamed below.

"Dead Tomorrow":

Dead Tomorrow by Skinlab

"End Of Silence":