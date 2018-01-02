SKINLAB - "Dead Tomorrow" And "End Of Silence" Tracks Now Available For Purchase And Streaming

San Francisco metallers Skinlab have officially released two now songs, "Dead Tomorrow" and "End Of Silence". The tracks, produced by 36 Crazyfists guitarist Steve Hold, are available for purchase here, and can be streamed below.

"Dead Tomorrow":

"End Of Silence":

Skinlab's Brothers In Blood Tour, featuring Pissing Razors and Shattered Sun, will commence on January 25th in San Diego, wrapping on February 3rd in Harlingen, Texas (full dates below).

“We are pumped to start 2018 with this first batch of dates and look forward to getting the ‘Lab tank rolling along with the mighty Pissing Razors and Shattered Sun! Come get heavy!” - Skinlab

Tour dates:

January

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

28 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

30 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

February

1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North

2 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

3 - Harlingen, TX - The Hop Shop