SKINLAB - "Dead Tomorrow" And "End Of Silence" Tracks Now Available For Purchase And Streaming
January 2, 2018, 7 hours ago
San Francisco metallers Skinlab have officially released two now songs, "Dead Tomorrow" and "End Of Silence". The tracks, produced by 36 Crazyfists guitarist Steve Hold, are available for purchase here, and can be streamed below.
"Dead Tomorrow":
"End Of Silence":
Skinlab's Brothers In Blood Tour, featuring Pissing Razors and Shattered Sun, will commence on January 25th in San Diego, wrapping on February 3rd in Harlingen, Texas (full dates below).
“We are pumped to start 2018 with this first batch of dates and look forward to getting the ‘Lab tank rolling along with the mighty Pissing Razors and Shattered Sun! Come get heavy!” - Skinlab
Tour dates:
January
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar
28 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
30 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom
31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
February
1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North
2 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
3 - Harlingen, TX - The Hop Shop