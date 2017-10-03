SKINLAB Share First New Music In 8 Years

San Francisco metallers Skinlab have shared their first new music since 2009 album The Scars Between Us with a release of the track “End Of Silence”.

The band says, “We are excited to share the first new music in nearly 10 years. ....just a taste of what’s to come...............Occult 2018!”

The song was produced by Steve Hold and the video of the track was made by Mika Whitfield.

Skinlab most recently toured the U.S. East Coast in May and June with support from Product Of Hate and Ikillya.