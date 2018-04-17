SKINLESS Announce Summer East Coast Tour Dates

US death metal veterans Skinless have announced three East Coast tour dates supporting the impending release of the Savagery full-length. The weekend tour is June 7th - 9th with support by Ringworm, Churchburn and Outer Heaven. Additionally, Skinless will perform at California Deathfest and Quebec Deathfest in October. All confirmed tour dates below.

June (with Ringworm, Churchburn & Outer Heaven)

7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

9 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

October

13 - Oakland, CA - California Deathfest

20 - Montreal, QC - Quebec Deathfest

Skinless return with their pulverizing sixth studio offering, aptly titled Savagery. The album was recorded by Tom Case at Doomsday Bunker Studio in New York and by Dave Otero (Primitive Man, Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage) at Flatline Audio in Colorado.

Savagery embodies ten slabs of rotting, aural remains across 37 minutes of titanic slams, untouchable grooves, mauling riffs and blood-thirsty, bestial growls. Savagery sees Skinless at the top of their game, more than 25 years into an untouchable reign of terror. Features stunningly sick cover art by renowned tattoo artist Jesse Levitt.

Savagery is due out May 11th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Savagery Tracklist:

"Savagery"

"Siege Engine"

"Skull Session"

"Reversal Of Fortune"

"Exacting Revenge"

"Medieval"

"Line Of Dissent"

"Cruel Blades Of The Guillotine"

"The Hordes"

"High Rate Extinction" (Bonus Track)

"Line Of Dissent":

"Savagery":

(Photo - Melissa Sheffer)