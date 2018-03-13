SKINLESS To Release Savagery Album In May; Title Track Streaming

US death metal veterans Skinless return with their pulverizing sixth studio offering, aptly titled Savagery. The album was recorded by Tom Case at Doomsday Bunker Studio in New York and by Dave Otero (Primitive Man, Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage) at Flatline Audio in Colorado.

Savagery embodies ten slabs of rotting, aural remains across 37 minutes of titanic slams, untouchable grooves, mauling riffs and blood-thirsty, bestial growls. Savagery sees Skinless at the top of their game, more than 25 years into an untouchable reign of terror. Features stunningly sick cover art by renowned tattoo artist Jesse Levitt.

Savagery is due out May 11th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Listen to the new song “Savagery” below.

Savagery Tracklist:

"Savagery"

"Siege Engine"

"Skull Session"

"Reversal Of Fortune"

"Exacting Revenge"

"Medieval"

"Line Of Dissent"

"Cruel Blades Of The Guillotine"

"The Hordes"

"High Rate Extinction" (Bonus Track)

"Savagery":