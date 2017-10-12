SKINNED Debut “We Are The End” Music Video

Colorado death metal veterans, Skinned, have released the official video for "We Are The End”, the first single from forthcoming new album, Shadow Syndicate. The video was filmed/edited by Obscenery Films and can be viewed below.

Recorded by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio (Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage, etc), Shadow Syndicate features 10 songs of crushing, shredding death metal born of Rocky Mountain blood. Plans for the album's official release are currently in the works. Stay tuned.

Tracklisting:

“Wings Of Virulence”

“As Their Bodies Fall”

“Mental Deconstruction”

“We Are The End”

“Black Rain”

“Shadow Syndicate”

“Hallowed Earth”

“Led To The Trains”

“Angel's Haarp”

“In The Mist Of Dawn”

“We Are The End” video:

Lineup:

John Meyer - Vocals

Travis Weickum - Guitar / Vocals

Matt Ackerman - Guitar / Vocals

Greg Keenan - Bass

Jonathan Valdez - Drums