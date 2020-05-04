SKUMLOVE Debuts Quarantine Video For "The Infected" Feat. FEAR FACTORY Frontman BURTON C. BELL

Skumlove, like many other bands found themselves quarantined with headlining shows at The Whisky A Go Go and Viper Room cancelled as well as an upcoming west coast tour. With nothing more they could do they started writing and sending emails and texts with new song ideas back and forth between fellow band mates. When the idea popped in their head that making an at home quarantine video of the song "The Infected", from their last album Sinister Minister (EMP/Devils Union Ent.).

Singer Skum explains; "The song is originally about how lying and deceit has become a virus running rampant online and in the scene. But lyrically it really fits this whole pandemic climate We all are experiencing." Skum cont'd, "We used our phones and I edited everything on an app. It's a very homegrown raw video. To show what each of us are doing at home."

On the original song they had Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension Of The Watchers) sing on the song so they reached out to see if he wanted to be part of the video. He agreed it would be a cool thing to do. "We hope we entertained and let others know they are not alone in this we are all in this together."