SKYHARBOR To Release Sunshine Dust Album In September; "Dim" Track Streaming

Indian/American progressive metal band Skyharbor have released the new track "Dim", from their forthcoming album Sunshine Dust, out September 7th via Entertainment One / Good Fight Music. Listen to the track below.

"Dim" is available on all DSPs beginning today, and as an iTunes instant gratification track, meaning fans who pre-order Sunshine Dust on iTunes will receive the song as an immediate download.

About Sunshine Dust, Skyharbor guitarist Keshav Dhar says, "It’s taken almost four years and it’s been a real labor of love. but we’re thrilled to finally get this record out there to our fans. We’re incredibly stoked on these songs and have really dug in deep to explore and represent what we truly feel is the Skyharbor sound."

Pre-order the album digitally, or physically.

Tracklisting:

"Signal"

"Dim"

"Out Of Time"

"Synthetic Hands"

"Blind Side"

"Disengage / Evacuate"

"Ethos"

"Ugly Heart"

"The Reckoning"

"Dissent"

"Menace"

"Temptress"

"Sunshine Dust"

"Dim":

(Photo - Argon Photography)