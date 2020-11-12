SKYLINE Perform AC/DC, OZZY OSBOURNE Classics Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; Pro-Shot Video

Back in 1990, Skyline - the band including W:O:A founding member Thomas Jensen on bass - was part of the billing of the very first Wacken Open Air. Today the band is opening the festival with stars like Gus G., Doro and many others, playing legendary songs of rock and metal and contributing anthems for the festival itself.

Watch footage of the band's performance from Wacken Open Air 2019 below.

Songs:

"Shot Down In Flames" (AC/DC, with Thomas Jensen)

"Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne, with Gus G.)

"This is W:O:A"