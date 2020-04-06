SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Tonight Show Appearance

"My Wife thought it important to document me not in all day pajamas," says Todd Kerns, who plays bass for Slash, explaining the black and white picture below.

"Working on my longshoreman image. Might be a whole new chapter once this quarantining is all over. 10 years ago TODAY (April 6th) was my first and ONLY appearance on The Tonight Show thus far. Conan O'Brien had been recently replaced by former host Jay Leno and @slash in classic Slash fashion wore a Conan O’Brien pin on our performance of 'By The Sword' on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. They were not thrilled. It was my first appearance ever with Slash and I learned very quickly the wild ride this was gonna be. Classic Slash. @teamcoco is his homie and he was showing his love. That’s the kinda bro he is. @andrew_stockdale from @officialwolfmother appeared on the show with us. 10 years of rocking together that led to Slash featuring @officialmyleskennedy and The Conspirators. It’s been a hell of a ride. 10 years ago I was on @nbc and now I’m in quarantine. Crazy times. Take care out there. Big love."

Slash with special guest vocalist Andrew Stockdale from Wolfmother performing "By The Sword" live on The Tonight Show on April 6, 2010.

Check out the original music video for "By The Sword", the first single from Slash's debut, self-titled solo album, with Wolfmother's Andrew Stockdale on vocals.