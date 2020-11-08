SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With BILLY IDOL Guitarist STEVE STEVENS

This Thursday, November 12th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit Kerns" (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) live on YouTube.

"Steve has a long history of guitar heroics, of course, with Billy Idol but he has also been a part of the early days of Vince Neil’s solo career, a supergroup, Deadland Ritual, with Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath, Matt Sorum from GN'R / Velvet Revolver and the great Franky Perez, plus he’s on Michael Jackson’s 'Dirty Diana'," says Todd. "Steve is one of my all time favorite musicians and I’m thrilled to get to chat with him."

(Artwork by Scooter Magee)