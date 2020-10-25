SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK

This Thursday, October 29th at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to Bruce Kulick (KISS, Union, Grand Funk Railroad) live on YouTube.

"We would have been on the 10th KISS Kruise very soon but since it’s been postponed 'til 2021, my dear friend Bruce Kulick agreed to hang out with me on my Thursday YouTube channel chat," says Kerns.

"If you were gonna be on the Kruise hopefully we can scratch some of that itch for you. First time I ever saw my favorite band on the Animalize tour 35 years ago, Bruce was the guitar player. Now he can’t get rid of me. Poor guy. See you Thursday 2pm PST. Layout by the great Scooter Magee."