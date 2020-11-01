SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With FOZZY Vocalist CHRIS JERICHO

This Thursday, November 5th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit Kerns" (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to professional wrestler and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho live on YouTube.

"Le Champion himself, Chris Jericho is a wrestling legend, an author, an actor, an entrepreneur, a Canadian, a good friend and he even has his own cruise dedicated to him every year," says Todd. "He is inspiring and never stops moving. I feel fortunate to call him a friend. Come hang out with us this Thursday on my YouTube channel. Artwork by the great Scooter Magee."

Powerhouse rock 'n' roll band, Fozzy, announces the "Capturing Judas" livestream on Saturday, November 14 at 9 PM, EST on Veeps.com. The band will be appearing in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, GA. Tickets, tee shirt bundles, and VIP Virtual Meet & Greet packages are on sale now at Fozzy.veeps.com.

Additionally, fans who purchase "Capturing Judas" will be able to watch the livestream or watch on demand until November 29. For more information, visit CapturingJudas.com.

The event, aptly titled "Capturing Judas", is a journey through the band's Judas touring cycle. The pre-show will begin with the special world premiere of Fozzy Across America, filmed October 13, 2017, the day Fozzy celebrated the release of "Judas" by performing 3 shows, in 3 different time zones, on the same day. This 30-minute documentary pulls back the curtain to provide unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to the band as you've never seen them before. Following Fozzy Across America is the final live performance of the "Judas" set that was performed in over 200 cities around the world and will include stories of the road.

"After having to postpone our 'Save The World Tour' multiple times due to the continuing lockdown, we decided we wanted to do something special for all of our fans worldwide who rocked with us over the past three years on the Judas tour cycle!" states Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho. "So, on November 14, we will be coming at you LIVE without a net, to play some kick ass rock n roll for you all! We're also gonna tell you some fun road stories, have a few drinks and maybe even do some Riverdancing! So come join us and let's all celebrate and commemorate the most successful album and tour of Fozzy's career."