SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With JOYOUS WOLF Frontman NICK REESE

This Thursday, October 1st at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque) talks to "a member of the next generation of rock n roll - Nick Reese of Joyous Wolf. Joyous Wolf toured with SMKC last year and I was floored by them. I highly recommend you check them out," says Todd.

"I’m old enough to be Nick’s... like wayyy older brother from his father’s previous marriage... or something. Yeah, let’s go with that," jokes Kerns. "They keep telling you rock n roll is dead except Joyous Wolf, Dirty Honey, The Struts, Vigil Of War, Greta Van Fleet, Bishop Gunn and a host of other twenty somethings have a lot to say about that. Rock N Roll is alive and well. See you Thursday on my YouTube channel."

Southern California rock quartet Joyous Wolf released the four-song Mother Rebel EP via Roadrunner Records on September 4th. The EP features the original version of the thunderous title track, along with acoustic and live versions. The release also includes an acoustic version of "Feel The Low". The EP is available now at this location.

"The story of 'Mother Rebel' is centered around the perspectives of two young adolescents living in pre-Civil War America: one in the South and the other in the North," the band says. "They are both witnessing the growing, unruly tension of the world around them, brought on, in part, by the publication of Uncle Tom's Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe. In the North, abolitionists praised her as a hero. Her honest depiction of the inhumanity of slavery boosted the public consciousness forward. In the South, however, her book was banned. She was labeled a liar and completely discredited. The adolescents are told completely opposing stories. The world around them divides and plunges into war. Using Stowe as a speaker shows the warning of man's ignorance and lust for violence and that with proper guidance we can always rise above even the darkest of times."

Joyous Wolf — Nick Reese (vocals), Blake Allard (guitar), Greg Braccio (bass), Robert Sodaro (drums) — also shared an electromagnetic live performance video of "Mother Rebel", which was filmed during the same studio sessions in which the EP audio was recorded. The visuals are trippy while the clip crackles with the band's signature live intensity. It will make viewers feel as if they were front row center at a Joyous Wolf show.

Mother Rebel EP artwork and tracklisting:

"Mother Rebel"

"Mother Rebel" (Acoustic)

"Mother Rebel" (Live)

"Feel The Low" (Acoustic)

"Our acoustic version of 'Feel The Low'. We are happy so share this moment with all of you during this time. We hope that it adds a little joy to your day," says Joyous Wolf. "Remember to keep your head up and to pick up the people who can't themselves. Be good to each other!"

(Artwork by Scooter Magee)