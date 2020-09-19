SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON

This Thursday, September 24th at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque) talks to David Ellefson from Megadeth and Altitudes & Attitude.

"Ellefson is not only a part of The Big Four (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax), he’s an author and an entrepreneur. On top of that he’s an amazing human," says Kerns. "I have always had massive respect for him as an artist and a business man. Love this dude. See you there September 24th on my YouTube channel." Set a reminder now by clicking here.

Check out fan-filmed video of Todd Kerns joining Altitudes & Attitude (featuring David Ellefson and Frank Bello of Anthrax) on stage in Stockholm, Sweden in 2019 for a rousing rendition of the KISS classic "Detroit Rock City".

(Artwork by Scooter Magee)