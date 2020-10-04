SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With SLAUGHTER Drummer BLAS ELIAS

This Thursday, October 8th at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque) talks to "Blas Elias - one of my favorite drummers and one of my favorite humans," says Kerns.

"Blas was, and is, the drummer in the mega successful Slaughter, before sitting in with the Blue Man Group for many years," explains Todd. "He tours with the ginormous production Trans-Siberian Orchestra every year, and also has a project with Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Dio, Whitesnake) called Burning Rain.

Blas and I play together in Las Vegas’ Best In Vegas show, Raiding The Rock Vault. He’s the best. Hope you guys enjoy our chat! See you Thursday on my YouTube channel. Artwork by the always awesome Scooter Magee."



