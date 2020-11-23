SLASH Bassist TODD KERNS To Host Video Chat With THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH

This Thursday, November 26th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern, Todd "Dammit" Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) talks to guitarist Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Dio) live on YouTube.

"I’m Nixon in this pic cuz Doug is the KING!," says Todd. "Artwork by the great Scooter Magee."

The Dead Daisies, featuring Doug Aldrich on lead guitar, will release their new album, Holy Ground, on January 22nd, 2021 via SPV/Steamhammer. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below. Pre-order Holy Ground here.

Joining Aldrich in The Dead Daisies are vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes, rhythm guitarist David Lowy, and drummer Deen Castronovo.

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Bustle And Flow":

"Unspoken":