SLASH, CHAD SMITH, LEMMY, MEAT LOAF, STEVE VAI And More Featured In Anti-Bullying Documentary No Joke; Ofifcial Trailer Released

In the No Joke documentary, singer Andrew Cole sets out to convince his musical idols to help him make a song for victims of bullying. He’s joined by Jeff Goldblum, Slash, Patrick Stewart, Lemmy, Chad Smith, Jane Lynch and more, who share their talents and their sometimes painful experiences. Andrew’s journey to understand bullying leads him to experts and to the ghosts of his own past—going beyond the tropes of today’s anti-bullying campaigns to the heart of the issue. Check out the trailer below.

