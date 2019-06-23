SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - Guitarist CORY CHURKO To Fill In For FRANK SIDORIS

After rocking the stage at Hellfest in Clisson, France, Frank Sidoris, who plays rhythm guitar for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, issued the following statement:

"Tonight (June 23rd) was my last show of the European tour as I am headed back to the US to be with my wife, Alexandria Finley, for her first full-on chemo therapy treatment. Our good friend Cory Churko will be filling in for me for the remainder of this European run and I can’t think him enough. I will rejoin for the US/Canada tour, see you then!"

Todd Kerns, who plays bass for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, also checked in:

"I miss him already. Frank is headed home until the US/Canada leg of the SMKC Living The Dream 2019 Tour to look after his lovely wife Alexandria who is winning her fight with Cancer. Our dear friend Cory Churko will be sitting in from Luxembourg to Tel Aviv. As much as we will miss Frank, we are fortunate to have such a talented and good-hearted friend like Cory to fill in. Enter-Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Canadians. We love you Allie and Frank and we got you."

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money needed to help Alexandria Finley cover the costs of her Cancer treatment.

Cory Churko plays alongside Todd Kerns, and Brent Fitz (drummer for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) in the all-Canadian cover band Toque.

Catch Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators at the following shows:

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released this recap video of their performance at Download Festival UK on Friday, June 14th.

Last month, the band released an official live video for "Boulevard Of Broken Hearts", recorded at their sold out live performance at The Eventim Apollo, London on Wednesday, February 20th. The video features the album version of the song overlaid with intimate backstage footage and live footage from the Eventim Apollo and shows why the band are such an incendiary live draw.