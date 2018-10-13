SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Invite L.A. Fans To Be In Their New Music Video

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are inviting fans to be in their new live music video in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 16th at the Palladium in Hollywood.

1) Download the Free App: Cinebody, here

2) Enter code: SLASH

3) Film your experience at the Palladium show on Tuesday, October 16th.

* Your video from the show will automatically be loaded. Accept push notifications so we can communicate with you live during the show.

For Android: Visit herepro.cinebody.com 2. Enter join code 'slash' 3. Tap the blue upload button and select clips from your camera roll.

The band are touring nationwide with sold-out headlining shows on their first trek in over four years. They return to Los Angeles for a final headlining show at the Palladium in Hollywood on Tuesday, October 16th. Tickets here.

* All tickets purchased online come with a download of the new album, Living The Dream.