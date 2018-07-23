SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Share Teaser Video Of New Song "Driving Rain"

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have uploaded a teaser video for the song "Driving Rain", from their upcoming album, Living The Dream, which will be available everywhere on September 21st via Slash’s own label Snakepit Records in partnership with Roadrunner Records. Check it out below:

Listen to "Driving Rain" via Spotify.



Living The Dream marks Slash’s fourth solo album and third with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals). A pre-order for the new album will begin on July 25th.

In regards to the new album, Slash recently revealed: “I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel. I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about 8 years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great. With the addition of Frank since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record.”

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will heading out across the US and Canada on the Living The Dream Tour in September. Get your tickets at slashonline.com.

Dates:

September

13 - The Whiskey A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

15 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

16 - Kaaboo Del Mar - Del Mar, CA

18 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, CA

19 - Fillmore - Denver, CO

21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, OK

22 - Winstar - Thackerville, OK

24 - Stubbs - Austin, TX

26 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

29 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

October

1 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

2 - Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

4 - Casino Rama - Rama, Canada

5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY

6 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

11 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA