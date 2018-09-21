SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Streaming New Song "The Great Pretender"; Static Video

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released their new album, Living The Dream, via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. A static video for the song "The Great Pretender" can be found below.

Living The Dream is Slash’s fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (Vocals), Brent Fitz (Drums), Todd Kerns (Bass & Vocals) and Frank Sidoris (Guitar & Vocals). Order at this location.

The cover art for Living The Dream was created by renowned visual artist Ron English.

Living The Dream tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Serve You Right"

"My Antidote"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Read Between The Lines"

"Slow Grind"

"The One You Loved Is Gone"

"Driving Rain"

"Sugar Cane"

"The Great Pretender"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"The Great Pretender" static video:

"My Antidote" static video:

"Mind Your Manners" static video:

"Driving Rain" static video:

On September 12th, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band performed five songs on the show's outdoor stage in front of a standing-room-only crowd. Watch them perform "Driving Rain" and "Mind Your Manners" below:

Tour dates:

September

21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, OK

22 - Winstar - Thackerville, OK

24 - Stubbs - Austin, TX

26 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

29 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

October

1 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

2 - Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

4 - Casino Rama - Rama, Canada

5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY

6 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

11 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA