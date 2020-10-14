SLASH – New Mini Gibson Guitar Models Available For Purchase

Axe Heaven presents an incredible officially licensed miniature guitar collection with Gibson and Guns N' Roses member Slash. These model tributes represent electric and acoustic guitars Slash has played before millions of fans during his career and influenced multiple generations of players around the world.

This miniature replica model honors the Holy Grail of electric guitars. The stain on this handcrafted collectible is an amazing reproduction of the original solid body instrument.

Each Axe Heaven miniature replica guitar is 1:4 scale and is individually handcrafted from solid wood, with metal tuning keys.

Each guitar model is approximately 10” in length and comes complete with a high-quality miniature adjustable A-frame stand and a gold foil stamped Gibson by Axe Heaven guitar case gift box.

Six different models are available for purchase; check out the selection here.