SLASH Reflects On His Back Catalogue - “VELVET REVOLVER Was A Really Difficult Time... It Never Felt As Good As It Looked From The Outside"
February 14, 2019, 9 minutes ago
In a new article from The Guardian, guitar hero Slash picks the best of his back catalogue, from his Guns N’ Roses heyday to Velvet Revolver and collaborations with Bob Dylan and late Motörhead legend Lemmy. An excerpt follows:
Velvet Revolver, "Slither":
When Slash left Guns N’ Roses in 1996, he had his own project, Slash’s Snakepit, up and running, but was adrift in many other ways. “John Lennon had his lost weekend; I had a lost decade in the 90s. But the one thing I was doing with Snakepit was to try and do something that had something solid underneath.”
Velvet Revolver - the group he formed with his old Guns colleagues McKagan and Matt Sorum, plus guitarist Dave Kushner and - especially - singer Scott Weiland was not an easy ride, though. “Velvet Revolver was a really difficult time. It never felt as good as it looked from the outside. It was a cool combination - but I didn’t help, and we all fell off the wagon after a while.”
Did the news of Weiland’s death in December 2015, of an accidental overdose, come as any surprise? “When you get that phone call... it was a shock and at the same time it was, ‘Why should it be a shock?’”
Find the full article at The Guardian.
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are hitting the road this summer in support of their new album, Living The Dream. North American dates are listed below.
Dates:
July
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta
13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando