SLASH Reflects On His Back Catalogue - “VELVET REVOLVER Was A Really Difficult Time... It Never Felt As Good As It Looked From The Outside"

In a new article from The Guardian, guitar hero Slash picks the best of his back catalogue, from his Guns N’ Roses heyday to Velvet Revolver and collaborations with Bob Dylan and late Motörhead legend Lemmy. An excerpt follows:

Velvet Revolver, "Slither":

When Slash left Guns N’ Roses in 1996, he had his own project, Slash’s Snakepit, up and running, but was adrift in many other ways. “John Lennon had his lost weekend; I had a lost decade in the 90s. But the one thing I was doing with Snakepit was to try and do something that had something solid underneath.”

Velvet Revolver - the group he formed with his old Guns colleagues McKagan and Matt Sorum, plus guitarist Dave Kushner and - especially - singer Scott Weiland was not an easy ride, though. “Velvet Revolver was a really difficult time. It never felt as good as it looked from the outside. It was a cool combination - but I didn’t help, and we all fell off the wagon after a while.”

Did the news of Weiland’s death in December 2015, of an accidental overdose, come as any surprise? “When you get that phone call... it was a shock and at the same time it was, ‘Why should it be a shock?’”

Find the full article at The Guardian.



Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are hitting the road this summer in support of their new album, Living The Dream. North American dates are listed below.

Dates:

July

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

26 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando