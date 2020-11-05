SLASH Releases “Where Do I Begin? (Theme From Love Story)” In Honor Of Close Friend And Film Producer ROBERT EVANS
November 5, 2020, 5 minutes ago
Slash has released the first new music of his 2020, a cover version of “Where Do I Begin? (Theme From Love Story)”, the classic theme song from the 1970 film, Love Story.
The cover comes as a tribute to Slash’s close friend Robert Evans, the legendary film producer and studio executive who produced Love Story and countless other Hollywood classics. Evans passed away on October 26, 2019.
Stream “Where Do I Begin? (Theme From Love Story)” here. Listen below:
The Robert Evans estate posted a touching tribute video to their Instagram account (see below), featuring Slash’s cover of “Where Do I Begin?” playing while photos of the two dear friends passed over the screen.
@slash Mr. Evans great friend & everyone’s Guitar Hero went to the studio and recorded this new version of the Love Story Movie theme song to honor him today. We love you #Slash & we miss you Mr. Evans. 🌷💙 10/26/20 *Music by Slash. Video by “Rio”. @slash @abario #robertevans #kidnotorious #lovestory 1 year later 😢 @michael_alfred12 @shurefireny @roxysaint1 @michaleshure11014 @tonyshure @slash_army @slash_daily_news @meeganhodges