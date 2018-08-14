SLASH Stays Mum In Regards To Upcoming GUNS N' ROSES Activity - "I Just Don’t Think That There’s Really Any Information That Is Necessarily Important"

In a lengthy new interview with Rolling Stone, in which Slash chats up his new album Living The Dream with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, the Guns N' Roses guitarist also fields a string of questions in regards to GN'R.

Says Rolling Stone scribe Brian Hiatt: "He doesn’t want to detail exactly how he and Rose mended their relationship after two decades of estrangement, and when I mention Guns N’ Roses’ unexpected punctuality on every night of the tour, he snaps. “All right,” Slash says, “I’m getting sick and tired of talking about this shit.” But he keeps talking."

An excerpt from the interview follows:

Rolling Stone: So are you in Guns N’ Roses, or are you just playing with Guns N’ Roses?

Slash: "Oh, that’s an interesting question. From the moment we started playing together and embarking on this journey, I would consider it being in Guns N’ Roses, not just being hired to play Guns N’ Roses songs."

R.S.: So technically, legally, is it a band again?

Slash: "I’m in the band - there is no contractual anything at this point. So however you want to look at it."

R.S.: Axl said you and Duff might play on new Guns material. True?

Slash: "I think probably the best way to look at is, if something happens, then it happens. There you go."

R.S.: Specifically, he said he was playing you songs, and that you might end up on it.

Slash: "Yeah. You know what? I’m not lighting that fuse."

R.S.: Can you clear up exactly how all of this happened? What were your first conversations with Axl like?

"Yeah, I know everybody wants to ask me stuff like that, but in the Guns N’ Roses world, I’ve found that... I’d just rather not even get into it. Because at this point, it’s like, Guns N’ Roses is, and that’s basically all that really needs to be said. I don’t like to get into the dynamics of how... ’cause it always gets misconstrued. And the superficial stuff that people want to look into, it always seems to rise to the surface; and it’s hard to get away from that after years and years and years of being that band that had, uh, that kind of media dynamic going on. So, I just sort of avoid it."

R.S.: I mean, obviously you don’t want to say anything to knock this all off course . . .

Slash: "I’m not worried about fucking it up. I just don’t think that there’s really any information that is necessarily important. The fun of this has just been playing, not talking to the press. And it’s been great! There’s really nothing... it’s been something that I definitely would have bet against. Having Axl and I get back together and sort of work out our differences and start moving forward, was sort of a shock. And it’s been really a wonderful experience, and I’ve been having really a great time with it, and everybody’s been getting along great. And the fuckin’ fans have been amazing. And it’s just sort of a blessing to have it go that way, you know, especially a band that’s been around – or not around, depending on, you know, all the different lineup changes and all that kind of stuff - for so long. So, it’s been really nice to be riding this wave."

Slash, vocalist Axl Rose, and bassist Duff McKagan are the only original members of Guns N' Roses in the current lineup. The rest of the group is rounded out by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, as well as keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Guns N' Roses continue their Not In This Lifetime Tour on November 3rd in Monterrey, Mexico at The Tecate Mother Of All Festivals. To view the complete tour schedule, click here.