SLASH To Appear On WTF With Marc Maron On Thursday

As Slash and his band, Slash Ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators ready the release of their third album this week, titled Living The Dream (out Friday, September 21st), Slash will join comedian, actor and host Marc Maron on WTF with Marc Maron this Thursday, September 20th. Listen to the show here. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will release their new album, Living The Dream, on September 21st via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. A static video for the song "My Antidote" can be found below.

Living The Dream is Slash’s fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (Vocals), Brent Fitz (Drums), Todd Kerns (Bass & Vocals) and Frank Sidoris (Guitar & Vocals). The band has launched a physical pre-order for a variety of bundles for Living The Dream. View them now at this location.

Pre-order trailer:

The cover art for Living The Dream was created by renowned visual artist Ron English.

Living The Dream tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Serve You Right"

"My Antidote"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Read Between The Lines"

"Slow Grind"

"The One You Loved Is Gone"

"Driving Rain"

"Sugar Cane"

"The Great Pretender"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"My Antidote" static video:

"Mind Your Manners" static video:

"Driving Rain" static video:

For Living The Dream, Slash and his band re-teamed with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus) on the powerful 12 song collection. The band’s previous albums World On Fire and Apocalyptic Love, debuted in the Top Ten on 12 charts globally, spawned three #1 hit singles at US Rock Radio and earned worldwide praise garnering Slash some of the best critical acclaim of his career.

On September 12th, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band performed five songs on the show's outdoor stage in front of a standing-room-only crowd. Watch them perform "Driving Rain" and "Mind Your Manners" below:

Tour dates:

September

18 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, CA

19 - Fillmore - Denver, CO

21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, OK

22 - Winstar - Thackerville, OK

24 - Stubbs - Austin, TX

26 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

29 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

October

1 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

2 - Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

4 - Casino Rama - Rama, Canada

5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY

6 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

11 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA