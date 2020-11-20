SLASH Weighs In On AC/DC's Power Up - "It's A Really Inspired Album; I'm Happy For Them"

During an interview with Consequence Of Sound, Guns N' Roses guitar icon Slash was asked for his opinion on AC/DC's highly anticipated new album, Power Up.

Slash: "I obviously have a long history with AC/DC, and then Axl (Rose) was singing with them for a minute when Brian (Johnson) was out, so we got reacquainted during that period. So, the first bit of great news, I talked to Brian and he was telling me about this hearing (device) that he got, and that he’s back in AC/DC. And that was just fucking awesome news."

"AC/DC is a great example of longevity. They’re a great example of tenacity and perseverance, a great example of talent, and a great example of what rock ‘n’ roll is all about. So, I’m so stoked that they just continue to do it. Then, on top of it, they make such a great fucking record at this point in the game. It’s a really inspired album. I’ve had it in the car for the last couple of days and it’s probably gonna sit there for a while. It’s exciting for me. I’m happy for them, and I can’t wait for this virus situation to end so we can go check them out on tour somewhere."

For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

