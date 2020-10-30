SLAVES TO FASHION Continue Celebration Of Metal With “The NU Wine”

Norwegian band Slaves To Fashion continues to honor 50 years of heavy metal. In 2020 the band is releasing one new song every month that is inspired by and pays tribute to the different time periods and subgenres of heavy metal. All the songs will make up the concept album The History Of Heavy Metal.

The ninth single from the album is now out. "The NU Wine" pays tribute to NU metal, the alternative metal subgenre that combined heavy metal with genres like rap, hip-hop, grunge and industrial rock. Spearheaded by bands like Korn, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park, the genre became highly popular in the late ‘90s and early 2000's.

The new song succeeds the songs "1970", "The Priest Of Maidenhead", "Sex, Drugs & Rock 'N' Roll", "Thrash Of The Titans", "Expressions Of Extremity", "Garden Of Chains", "The Evergowing Tree" and "The Power Of Metal" in the album project.