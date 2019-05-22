SLAYER Album Artist LAWRENCE "LARRY" CARROLL Passes Away

Lawrence "Larry" Carroll, the Australian-born, American-raised painter who created the cover artwork for Slayer's albums Reign In Blood (1986), South Of Heaven (1988), Seasons In The Abyss (1990), and Christ Illusion (2006), has passed away. He was 65 years old.

Karsten Greve, the Cologne, Germany gallery which represented Lawrence Carroll since 1999, issued the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lawrence Carroll, who suddenly passed away this morning, Tuesday 21st May, at the age of 65.

"He leaves behind an intimate and melancholic body of work, a unique testimony of both a creative and deconstructive time. In his paintings, which often morph into objects, humble materials, forgotten fragments and the passing of time always leave their mark on the canvas. They are continuously being reinvented as every brushstroke erases the precedent. For Lawrence Carroll, creativity lay within a lengthy process of concentration and contemplation: he constructed an intimate connection with his work until it, in effect, slowly revealed itself to him. The Galerie Karsten Greve has had the privilege of collaborating and promoting his sensitive and subtle oeuvre since 1999.

"Lawrence Carroll was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1954 and grew up in California. His work has also been shown in major contemporary art museums and acquired by prestigious, both public and private, international collections. These include the Guggenheim Museum in New York; the MOCA in Los Angeles; the Contemporary and Modern Art Museum of Trento and Roverando; the Vatican Museums in Italy; the Stuttgart City Gallery in Germany and the Museo Cantonale d’Arte in Lugano, Switzerland. In 2018, he was exhibited at the Kunstmuseum Kloster in Magdeburg, Germany, for an important monographic show and the Fondazione Rolla in Bruzella, Switzerland, is currently showing his photographic production. Moments, his last solo exhibition, opens on Friday at our gallery in Cologne.