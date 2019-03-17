SLAYER - Christchurch Show Cancelled In The Wake Of Mosque Shootings

Slayer was due to perform in Christchurch, New Zealand today (March 17th) as part of their farewell tour with Anthrax supporting, but the show was scrapped in the wake of senseless mosque shootingslast Friday that left 50 people dead and 50 more injured.

Tim Scandrett, the chairman of the VBase company that owns and operates the Horncastle Arena where the show was due to be held, issued the following statement:

"We understand fans may be disappointed. However, we feel that it is in the best interest for the safety and well-being of the public after the tragic events which unfolded across our city 24 hours ago."

Promo company Storm The Gates sided with Scandrett on the decision, saying "Whilst we want music to be a positive impact on any city, the recent events are incomprehensible, and right now we stand together with Christchurch, and send our deepest sympathies to those affected."

