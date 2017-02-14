SLAYER Featured In Debut Episode Of Noisey’s New Series, Noisey Shreds; Video Streaming

Noisey debut their new heavy metal series, Noisey Shreds, where their resident metal head Kim Kelly will be traveling the globe to interview and hang out with some of their favorite bands.

“For our first episode we’re heading to San Diego, California to hang out with the almighty gods of thrash themselves, Slayer. We’re gonna catch up with them at Comic Con, where they’re debuting a new comic book through Dark Horse comics, and also playing a special one off show at the House Of Blues, a venue much smaller than they are used to playing these days.”