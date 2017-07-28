SLAYER Guest On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; “Raining Blood” Performance + "Tales From Tour" Segment Streaming (Video)

Slayer made their late-night television debut last night (Thursday, July 27th) when the band performed its iconic "Raining Blood" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC). The band also took part in a “Tales From Tour” segment.

Music guest Slayer performs "Raining Blood" for the Tonight Show audience:

Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph share road stories about a free throw gone wrong, leaving bandmates at rest stops and a crazy night in Canada:

Slayer have released a new trailer for their North American tour with Lamb Of God and Behemoth, currently underway. VIP packages and VIP ticket upgrades are available at this location. Watch the new trailer below.

Remaining dates:

July

28 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

30 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

August

1 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

2 - 1stBank Center - Denver, CO

4 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV

5 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Vina Robles Amphitheater - Paso Robles, CA

9 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

11 - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

12 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

14 - Encana Events Center - Dawson Creek, BC

15 - SMS Equipment Stadium - Fort McMurray, AB

17 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Missoula, MT

19 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Comerica Theater - Phoenix, AZ