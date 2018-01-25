SLAYER Guitarist GARY HOLT - "There's No New Album"

Slayer (and Exodus) guitarist Gary Holt was interviewed by Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice on January 24th in Anaheim, California at the Hall of Heavy Metal History, where Holt was accepting the induction for Exodus.

On the Red Carpet, Holt was asked if there would be a final Slayer album, "No.. there's no new album. I would say it's a no. My name is Gary 'No Comment' Holt today."

After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell's-a-breaking-loose music ever created, being one of the four bands that defined an entire musical genre and being the band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to... after nearly 37 years, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3,000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, Gold records and other accolades... having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding brother, and even appearing on The Tonight Show, the age of Slayer, one of the greatest thrash/metal/punk bands of this or any age, is coming to an end.

Slayer announces that it will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and will then move on.

Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament will support Slayer on the first leg, North America, of its final world tour. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, January 26th at 10 AM, local time. Very limited Slayer onstage + meet & greet+ exclusive merchandise packages will be available. Log on to slayer.net for this and all ticket purchasing info.

Tour dates:

May

10 - Valley View Casino Center - San Diego, CA

11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo - Sacramento, CA

16 - PNE forum - Vancouver, BC

17 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

19 - Big Four - Calgary, AL

20 - Shaw Centre - Edmonton, AB

22 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

24 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

30 - Place Bell - Montreal, PQ

June

1 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

2 - PNC Banks Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

4 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - VUHL Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheatre - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Center - Houston, TX

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

20 - Austin 360 Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

(Photo credit: Gene Ambo)