SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING Commemorates First Anniversary Of The Band's Final Show Via Instagram

On November 30th, 2019 Slayer played the last show of their Final Campaign - the second of two nights - at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA. It was the band's last show ever. Guitarist Kerry King commemorated the First Anniversary of the occasion with a Instagram post shared by his wife, Ayesha. Check it out below.

The setlist of Slayer's November 29th, 2019 show was as follows:

"South of Heaven"

"Die by the Sword"

"Evil Has No Boundaries"

"Show No Mercy"

"Black Magic"

"War Ensemble"

"Temptation"

"Disciple"

"Gemini"

"Born of Fire"

"Payback"

"Postmortem"

"Jesus Saves"

"Seasons in the Abyss"

"Hell Awaits"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Repentless"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Raining Blood"

"Angel of Death"

The setlist on November 30th 2019 was as follows:

"South of Heaven"

"Repentless"

"Postmortem"

"World Painted Blood"

"Hate Worldwide"

"War Ensemble"

"Stain of Mind"

"Disciple"

"When the Stillness Comes"

"Born of Fire"

"Payback"

"Seasons in the Abyss"

"Jesus Saves"

"Chemical Warfare"

"Hell Awaits"

"Dead Skin Mask"

"Show No Mercy"

"Raining Blood"

"Mandatory Suicide"

"Angel of Death"