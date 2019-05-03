SLAYER Launch Fifth North American Leg Of Final World Tour; Setlist Revealed

Thrash metal legends Slayer launched the fifth North American leg of their final world tour last night at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ. The thrashers crushed 20 songs, including five from their classic Seasons In The Abyss. “Evil Has Boundaries” was performed for the first time since 2000 and “Gemini” was performed for the first time since 1998.

“Repentless”

“Evil Has No Boundaries” (First time since 2000)

“World Painted Blood”

“Postmortem”

“Hate Worldwide”

“War Ensemble”

“Gemini” (First time since 1998)

“Disciple”

“Mandatory Suicide”

“Chemical Warfare”

“Payback”

“Temptation”

“Born Of Fire”

“Seasons In The Abyss”

“Hell Awaits”

“South Of Heaven”

“Raining Blood”

“Dead Skin Mask”

“Angel Of Death”

2019 dates for Slayer's Final World Tour can be found here. Leg Five: North America dates are listed below.

May (with Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse)

3 - Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM

5 - UTEP/Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

13 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweasther Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Center - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covel Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA