SLAYER Launch New Video Trailer For Repentless North American Tour With LAMB OF GOD, BEHEMOTH; Band To Perform On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tomorrow

Slayer have released a new trailer for their North American tour with Lamb Of God and Behemoth, currently underway. VIP packages and VIP ticket upgrades are available at this location. Watch the new trailer below.

Remaining dates:

27 - Theater at Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

28 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

30 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

August

1 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

2 - 1stBank Center - Denver, CO

4 - The Joint - Las Vegas, NV

5 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Vina Robles Amphitheater - Paso Robles, CA

9 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

11 - The Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

12 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

14 - Encana Events Center - Dawson Creek, BC

15 - SMS Equipment Stadium - Fort McMurray, AB

17 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Missoula, MT

19 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Comerica Theater - Phoenix, AZ

Slayer will make their late-night television debut on Thursday (July 27th) when the band performs its iconic "Raining Blood" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show airs at 11:35 PM, ET/PT and 10:35 PM, CT on NBC.

(Band photo - Martin Hausler)