SLAYER, MACHINE HEAD, GHOST And More Featured On The Devil’s Candy Soundtrack

On March 17th, in tandem with the release of Sean Byrne’s new heavy-metal charged horror film The Devil’s Candy, J2 Music/INgrooves will release the digital soundtrack companion piece for a film that has already garnered praise from critics, and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Devil’s Candy Motion Picture Soundtrack will feature performances from an all-star metal lineup that includes such notable bands as experimental metal legends Sunn O))) and thrash titans Slayer. Machine Head, Ghost, PJ Harvey and others will round out this brutal soundtrack.

Tracklisting:

Sunn O))) - “Belürol Pusztít”

The Wanton Bishops - “Shake”

Spiderbait - “Conjunctivitis”

PJ Harvey - “The Devil”

Ghost - “From The Pinnacle To The Pit”

Goya - “Blackfire”

Slayer - “You Against You”

Machine Head - “Sail Into The Black”

Aurora Surgit - “Dies Irae (Sequentia)”

Sunn O))) - “Decay 2 (Nihils’ Maw)”

The film’s director Sean Byrne (The Loved Ones) had this to say about the soundtrack: “The Devil’s Candy Soundtrack takes the listener on a gradual descent from foot-stomping joy to the deepest darkness. Please play it LOUD.”

The Devil’s Candy (Snoot Entertainment) will see a limited theatrical and VOD release via IFC Films’ horror and sci-fi imprint, IFC Midnight. Directed by Sean Byrne, the film chronicles diehard metalhead and struggling artist Jesse, as he relocates with his wife and child into a house in Texas that has a particularly grisly past. Disturbing demonic goings-on culminate with the appearance of Ray (The Walking Dead’s Pruitt Taylor Vince). He’s the home’s former resident, and he’s here to do the Devil’s bidding.

Watch the trailer for The Devil’s Candy below:

(Slayer photo - Gene Ambo)