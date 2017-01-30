SLAYER, MOTÖRHEAD, IRON MAIDEN Featured In Legends Of Metal Sock Collection, Now Available; Video Trailer

January 30, 2017, 35 minutes ago

news heavy metal slayer motorhead iron maiden

Streetwear company Stance has launched the Legends Of Metal line of socks, featuring Slayer, Iron Maiden and Motörhead.

A description follows: ”In the name of the greats, raise your iron fist you angel of death, there is no fear of the dark" - Gods of Metal. Our Legends Of Metal Collection pays tribute to the first albums of the worlds most idolized bands Slayer, Iron Maiden and Motörhead during a time when their unpredictable and unfiltered behaviour was about to lead them to heavy metal immortality. Slayer features the original art work from their debut album which continues to reign in metal glory.

Order at this location.

