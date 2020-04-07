SLAYER, MOTÖRHEAD, MÖTLEY CRÜE - Official Pet Collars, Leashes, Lanyards And Keychains Available From Caninus Collars

Caninus Collars has launched a new collection of unique pet accessories, featuring Slayer, Motörhead and Mötley Crüe designs.

Says Caninus Collars: "During this time of social distancing and isolation, we at Caninus understand that our furry companions are more important than ever. Please be safe and stay healthy!"

Check out the designs and descriptions below:

"There's one good thing about being stuck at home. We get to spend more time with our best friends. Check out our new official Mötley Crüe pet collars, leashes, lanyards and keychains! Treat your pet like the rock star that they are!"

"This is for any dog or cat that lives their life on their own terms and does things their own way. Long live Lemmy! Official Motörhead pet collars, leashes, lanyards and key chains!"

"Last but not least... we’ve had a lot of requests for these over last couple of years and we finally made it happen. Official Slayer pet collars, leashes, lanyards and key chains are here!!"

More information and ordering options at CaninusCollars.com.